Tipp minors go in search of second win in Munster

The minors get today’s action underway at 2pm, at the Gaelic Grounds.

Tommy Dunne’s side face a Waterford side also going in search of their first points.

They’ve played just one game – where they lost to Clare, while Tipp have one loss and a win under their belts.

Manager Tommy Dunne says a good result means they’ll make it to the business end of the championship.

