Tipp edged out by Cork in exciting National League tussle

Tipperary suffered their second defeat in as many games in the National Hurling League when they were edged out by Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday night.

In an exciting tussle in front of an attendance of 9,821 Cork led from late in the first half to the finish.

Cork led by four points, 2-23 to 0-25, when Tipp were thrown a lifeline two minutes from the end of normal time.

Nial O’Meara was quickest to react when Seamus Callanan played a pass across the face of Cork’s goal and when his shot was brilliantly saved by Cork net-minder Patrick Collins, Mark Kehoe was hauled to the ground by Bill Cooper.

Tipp goalie Brian Hogan rifled the resulting penalty to the roof of the net to reduce the deficit to just a point but Cork put the seal on a deserved win with Seamus Harnedy’s additional time point.

Despite the loss, Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy said he was pleased with the performance.