Sheedy and team ready to give 100% to Tipperary

New Tipp senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy says he doesn’t fear a backlash from the fans if his first couple of games in charge don’t go their way.

Having guided Tipp to an All Ireland title in 2010, the Portroe man knows what it takes to succeed in the role.

He says there were highs and lows during his last stint in charge of the Premier from 2008 to 2010.

Liam Sheedy says that supporters are entitled to have an opinion on what happens on the field, but the players and management will always give their 100%…