Sheedy says Premier’s batteries fully recharged.

Tipperary’s senior hurlers are raring to go next Sunday in the All Ireland semi-final.

The Premier County take on Leinster champions Wexford in Croke Park having overcome Laois in the quarter-finals.

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy says his side have recharged the batteries following that game and are eager for the challenge they face next weekend.

Throw-in is at 3.30 on Sunday in Croke Park.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney Nenagh and the Dulux Paint Centre, Arrabawn Homevalue, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.