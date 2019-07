Tipp manager Liam Sheedy has praised Brendan Maher for taking command in the full back line in the Munster final.

Limerick ran out 12 point winners over the Premier – with Maher producing one of the better Tipperary performances at the Gaelic Grounds.

Meanwhile, Cathal Barrett had been named in the starting 15, but Seamus Kennedy came in as a last minute replacement for the Holycross Ballycahill man.

Sheedy says it was too soon to risk Barrett in the game…