Sars expecting tough battle tonight

Thurles Sarsfields and Drom & Inch meet this evening in the last of the play-off games to decide the line up for the knock out stages of the County Senior Hurling Championship.

Sars are safely through irrespective of the outcome however it remains to be seen whether Drom or Upperchurch progress with them.

Upperchurch and Drom & Inch drew last Tuesday night, with Sars beating the Church over the weekend.

If Drom win this evening they go through as group leaders with Sars as runners up.

However a win for Sars would complicate things for the second spot, with points difference coming into play.

Sars selector Andy Ryan says they’re going well at the moment but he’s expecting a tough battle tonight.