All to play for between Loughmore/Castleiney and Kilruane McDonaghs

Tipp FM hurling analyst Tom McGrath says he foresees a big battle between Loughmore/Castleiney and Kilruane McDonaghs as they battle for a place in the knockout stages of the County Senior Hurling Championship.

Both clubs sit on two points in Group 3, before meeting each other in Semple Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

Thurles Sarsfields have already booked their quarter final place from that group, before they face Moycarkey/Borris at the same time.

Loughmore clubman Tom McGrath is looking forward to a straight shootout between his club and Kilruane.

It’s coming down the right way really that there’s nobody looking over their shoulders wondering what’s happening at the other venue.”

“It’s all being decided by the two teams that are going head-to-head rather than being effected by what might, or what could or what should happen at another venue.”

“Its best horse jump the ditch – and that I think will add to the intensity of the occasion. I foresee a big, big battle and whatever way it will work out at the end of the day is anybody’s guess.”