Mullinahone are 2019 South Senior Hurling champions

Mullinahone took on Carrick Swans in the South final yesterday evening and ran out 2 point winners.

1-18 to 1-16 the final score.

There were three games in the Mid Tipp Senior Hurling Championship yesterday.

Upperchurch Drombane defeated Thurles Sarsfields A by a single point – 1-20 to 1-19.

At full time in the second game it was JK Brackens 2-14 Sarsfields B 1-13.

Meanwhile Moycarkey-Borris were comfortable 2-24 to 1-18 winners over Loughmore-Castleiney.

The Mid semi finals will see Moycarkey-Borris take on Upperchurch Drombane while Drom & Inch will face JK Brackens

Both games will be on in Holycross next Sunday at 2pm and 3.45 respectively.

Turning to North Tipp and there were two senior hurling championship quarter finals in a double header in Dolla.

At full time it was Borris-Ileigh 3-22 Roscrea 1-12 and Lorrha 0-20 Templederry 1-22

There will also be a double header in Nenagh next Sunday for the North semi-finals

Kiladangan face Templederry while Burgess go up against Borris-Ileigh

There was one West Tipp senior hurling Quarter Final down for decision yesterday where Annacarty beat Cashel King Cormacs 1-16 to 1-14.