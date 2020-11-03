McGrath: Back door route won’t phase Sheedy

Liam Sheedy won’t fear having to go through the back door in a bid to retain the Liam McCarthy Cup.

That’s the view of former All Ireland winner Shane McGrath following Tipp’s defeat at the hands of Limerick last Sunday.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM the Ballinahinch man said while Tipp would no doubt love to be in a Munster final they’ve proven in the past that the back door can be a route to success.

“We got beaten by 10 points down in Cork in 2010 and in 2019 we lost by 12 points in the Gaelic Grounds in the Munster final and we came back to with the All Ireland both years for Liam’s two All Ireland’s as manager.”

“I think he’d like to be getting ready for a Munster final but look we were dominated everywhere on Sunday and I just think Limerick are the real deal.”