Loughmore Castleiney impress on way to County semi-finals

The County Senior Hurling semi-finals are looming this weekend with both games being broadcast live here on Tipp FM.

Loughmore/Castleiney will face Nenagh Éire Óg while Kiladangan take on Drom & Inch.

Loughmore overcame Clonoulty Rossmore in last weekend’s quarter final to continue their quest for a first county title since 2013.

Former County medalist with Toomevara and Tipp FM analyst Denis Kelly has been impressed by them.

“They were very impressive – I thought Clonoulty would possible take that one. Loughmore really improving match on match and they seem to have a good system in place.”

“They’re very cute on the sideline as well – they pulled a few tricks out of the hat and they worked for them you know.”

The Loughmore/Castleiney versus Nenagh Éire Óg throws in at 5.30 on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium while Kiladangan against Drom & inch is at 5.30 on Sunday evening in Semple.

