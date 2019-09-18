Jerome Cahill named the 2019 Bord Gáis Energy U-20 Player of the Year

Jerome Cahill has been named the 2019 Bord Gáis Energy U-20 Player of the Year.

The Kilruane MacDonagh’s man was influential for Liam Cahill’s side this summer as they claimed the first All-Ireland title at the new U-20 grade.

He scored 1-1 that game against Cork last month, which saw Tipperary crowned champions for the second year in a row.

The Player of the Year award win caps an outstanding season for Jerome Cahill, who did the double with Tipperary having also featured for the Senior Hurlers during their All-Ireland winning campaign.