Hurling hand-pass needs to be tackled

All too often the sliotar is being thrown as opposed to hand passed in hurling – according to a former Tipperary All Ireland winning full-back.

Conor O’ Donovan says last weekend in the Munster Hurling League Final Clare scored a goal from a passage of play where the sliotar was thrown, instead of hand passed, reducing the gap at that stage to 1 point – potentially altering the outcome of the game.

The Nenagh Éire Óg clubman suggested that should players wish to hand pass the ball without tapping it on the hurley first, that they throw with the left and palm with the right, or vice versa.

That would, however, mean the player must swap the hurley from one hand to the other also.

O’Donovan, who was fullback on All Ireland winning team in 1989, says games can be won and lost on small margins.