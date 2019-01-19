Harty Cup players keen to impress Liam Cahill

Harty Cup teams in Tipperary doing well will benefit the Under 20 inter-county set up going forward.

That’s according to Sports Editor with the Nenagh Guardian Shane Brophy.

Thurles CBS take on St John the Baptist from Hospital in the competition this afternoon – in what’s expected to be another close encounter.

The sides met last week in a rip roaring quarter final, where the sides couldn’t be separated after two periods of Extra Time.

Thurles are the last remaining Tipperary side in the contest, and Shane Brophy says Tipp U20 manager Liam Cahill will have his eye on some of the players

Throw in this afternoon is at 1pm in Dundrum.