Tipp manager Tommy Dunne expects Limerick to provide tough opposition when the sides meet in the Munster Minor Hurling final at 11:30.

They counties already met in the first game of the round-robin series when the Shannonsiders came out on top.

Dunne is hoping to reverse that result today but is under no illusion about the task ahead of his side.

Throw-in is at 11.30 – our live coverage here on Tipp FM is association with the Husqvarna Centre, Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.