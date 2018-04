All four divisions will see hurling action this weekend.

In the North, the tie of the round at the quarter final stage sees holders Borrisoleigh up against recent champions Kiladangan.

Former North championship winning manager with Kiladangan Seamus Gleeson says a break on the day will decide this one

That game throws in at 3.30 on Sunday in Dolla with Kilruane McDonaghs and Newport starting at 1.30 at the same venue.