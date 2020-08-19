Cummins gunning for 10th individual Poc Fada title

Tipp hurling legend Brendan Cummins is among those who will take to the Cooley Mountains early next month as he bids to reclaim the All Ireland Poc Fada title.

The Ballybacon – Grange clubman last won the competition in 2015 and has won it nine times in all.

This years Poc Fada is an invitation only event which will see recent competitors return to the mountain in what promises to be a highly competitive field.

Cummins will be going up against the likes of defending champion Cillian Kelly from Offaly.

The event on September 5th will also see Galway’s Catriona Daly defend her women’s title.