Cummins has faith in Tipp chances

A former Tipp hurler has urged fans to be patient ahead of the upcoming summer season.

Brendan Cummins says the development of the team will take time but feels Liam Sheedy is the right man for the job.

Tipp saw off the challenge of Kerry with ease on Saturday to book their spot in the final of the Munster Hurling League, winning 4-20 to 1-14 at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh.

Next up for Sheedy’s charges is Clare, who beat Waterford to book their spot in the final.

Former Tipp goalie and current Kerry coach Cummins stressed the importance of being in the top three teams in Munster.