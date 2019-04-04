Countdown to County Senior Hurling Championship underway

The countdown is on to the first round of games in the County Senior, O’Riain Cup and Intermediate hurling championships this weekend.

Thurles Sarsfields are already installed as odds on favourites to win back the Dan Breen Cup after Clonoulty Rossmore took the trophy westwards in 2018.

Clonoulty begin their defence of the title on Sunday in Holycross where they will take on an experienced Borrisoleigh side.

Last years runners up Nenagh Éire Óg will meet Upperchurch Drombane in the opening game of the weekend at 3.30pm in Dolla this Saturday afternoon.

Nenagh have a new management team this year with retired players Noel Maloney and John Brennan taking over the reins while ‘The Church’ are managed by former Tipp hurler John Ryan.

Looking ahead to the clash former West board chair Tom English says that’s hard one to call.