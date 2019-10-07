Champions still in the hunt for county honours

Defending champions Clonoulty Rossmore are still on course to retain their County Senior Hurling title.

They needed extra time to see off Loughmore Castleiney in the preliminary quarter finals yesterday.

It was a high scoring affair in Littleton with the West Champions coming out on top on a scoreline of 1-33 to 3-22.

However Clonoulty manager Paddy Bourke says they’ve won nothing yet.

Kilruane MacDonaghs provide the opposition next Sunday in the county quarter-finals at 4 o’clock in Templetuohy.