Captain Johnny Ryan describes ‘unbelievable’ victory for Tipp minors

Tipperary’s minor hurling captain says it’s an ‘unbelievable’ feeling to win the Munster minor hurling championship.

Johnny Ryan from Arravale Rovers led his side’s charges from the wing back position in a strong half back line.

Ryan spoke to Tipp FM Sport after the game…

The Premier controlled the majority of play in the first half with forwards Sean Hayes and James Devaney shining through, leaving Tipp ahead by 5 points at half time.

The Premier pushed on in the second half and a goal from sub Mickey O’Shea from Mullinahone sealed the Treatymen’s fate.

Despite a very late rally from Limerick it finished Tipperary 1-20 Limerick 1-12.

Tipp manager Tommy Dunne says he’s over the moon with the result…

Coach Alan O’ Connor says they took a smart approach to the game…