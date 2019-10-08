Cahill relishing Waterford challenge

Tipperary hurling legend Liam Cahill says he’s embracing the new challenge for him of senior intercounty management.

The Ballingarry native has a glittering record of guiding Tipp minor, U21 and U20 teams to All Ireland titles over the past four years.

He will now take over the Waterford senior hurlers with Toomevara native Michael Bevans working alongside him as coach.

Speaking this week to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson the former hurling All Star Liam Cahill said he’s relishing the prospect of senior management.