Tipperary senior hurler Brendan Maher is set to undergo surgery next month for an injury he picked up against Clare in the final round robin game of the Munster Senior hurling Championship.

The county board have confirmed he has torn the ACL in his right knee, and will need surgery and rehab.

Maher will now miss the entire county club championship with his native Borrisoleigh.

It’s hoped he’ll be fit to return to action early next year.