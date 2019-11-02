Breen tips Kiladangan to lift Dan Breen Cup

There’s just over 24 hours to go for what promises to be a hard fought county senior hurling final.

Borrisoleigh and Kiladangan met in the north final earlier this year with the Puckane side winning that one convincingly.

Borris will look to Conor Kenny to inspire their side as he did in the semi final while Kiladangan will turn to match winners like All Ireland medalist Willie Connors.

Tipp senior hurler and Ballina native Michael Breen told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson that its going to be close but Kiladangan have earned the favourites tag

Throw in is at 2.30 tomorrow afternoon in Semple Stadium

