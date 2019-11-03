Brackens & Holycross face off in O’Riain decider

There’s a great buzz in the JK Brackens camp as they face into a brace of county finals.

The footballers take on Clonmel Commercials next Saturday while the hurlers are in the final of the Seamus O’Riain Cup in Semple Stadium against Holycross Ballycahill this afternoon.

Brackens captain Paddy Cadell says there’s a great spirit in the camp at the moment.

Throw-in for the O’Riain Cup final is at 12.15 – the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Murphy’s Bar and Restaurant, Main St., Templemore.