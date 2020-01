There was no joy for Borris Ileigh in the All Ireland Club Senior Hurling final.

The Tipp and Munster champions fell just short in Croke Park losing out to defending champions Ballyhale Shamrocks on a scoreline of 18 points to 15.

However Tipp FM analyst Ken Hogan was full of praise for the Borris effort even if they’ll be left rueing some missed opportunities.