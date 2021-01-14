Tough pre-season for Tipp footballers

Training alone will be a tough challenge for the Tipp senior football players ahead of the resumption of the National League.

However Tipp football analyst Shane Stapleton says the hard work they put in now will stand to them later in the year.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson he said Covid-19 restrictions combined with the dark nights and cold weather make for a difficult pre-season.

“January would be a difficult for players alone – they would usually have a tough schedule of maybe a couple of nights in the gym, a couple of days running and maybe a skills day at the weekend.”

“A very difficult time to be doing it on your own – motivation is always challenged.”

“I know they’re on the back of a big year last year but still psychologically it’s a difficult one for the players just to get back running the 5k’s and sending your times and trying to do a bit of corrective exercise in their home made gyms.”