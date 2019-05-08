Tipp minors look to maintain interest in Munster Championship

The Tipp minor footballers take on Clare in the Gaelic Grounds this evening in the final of Phase 1 of the Munster Championship.

As well as progressing to Phase 2 where Cork and Kerry join the competition in a round robin for the right to play in the Munster final tonight’s winners will also lift the Darrel Darcy Cup

Tommy Toomey – who is part of the Tipp backroom team this evening – says Darrel is fondly remembered in football circles in the county and this year’s minor side are eager to win the cup in his memory

Throw-in this evening is at 7 o’clock at the Gaelic Grounds – the game will be live here on Tipp FM.