Tipp injury concerns easing

The Tipperary senior footballers are coming good at the right time with key players back on the field and recovering from injury according to coach Shane Stapleton.

The Premier have trained diligently since the end of the league as the countdown to their championship opener against Limerick on May 11th gets ever closer.

A number of key players are back on the training ground and edging closer to full fitness.

Tipp coach Shane Stapleton says apart from one or two players on the panel carrying knocks they are in great shape for the championship game against Limerick.