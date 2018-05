It’s back to the drawing board for Tipp’s senior footballers – after their defeat at the hands of Cork on Saturday.

They crashed out of the Munster Championship on a scoreline of 1-17 to 9 points.

The Premier have a lengthy lay-off while they wait for the first round of qualifier games to take place.

They’ll then go into the second round of qualifiers.

Speaking after the loss to Cork, Manager Liam Kearns said it’s hard to understand the performance..