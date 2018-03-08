Table will not direct Sunday game for Tipp footballers

A win on Sunday means Tipp senior footballers will have consolidated their position in Division 2.

They face Louth – who beat Tipperary in the League last year, while Tipp got the better of them in the Championship.

The Leinster side sit bottom of the table on no points after 4 games, while Tipp are in second spot on 5.

Tipp’s Colm O’Shaughnessy says despite what the table says – they’ll have to bring a big performance…

