Power: Promotion is vital for Tipp footballers

This year’s National Football League is of huge importance to Tipperary, according to manager David Power.

Due to travel concerns amidst the pandemic, Division Three is split into two groups.

The Premier will face Limerick, Offaly and Wicklow, where the top two teams go into a semi-final for a chance of promotion.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Power said promotion is an important step for his squad.

“We want to get out of Division 3 this year – I have no problem saying that.”

“So ultimately we have to win our three League matches and win our semi-final in order to get promoted. So we’ve got four games and we’ve got to target each game as a Championship match.”

“I think it’s important for this group of players that we do get out of Division 3 in order to progress things. What we did last year was great but now we must get up to Division 2.”