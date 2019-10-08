Power not looking beyond Clare game

Tipperary’s new Senior Football manager admits there’s a huge opportunity to reach the Munster final next year.

However David Power says he’ll be looking no further than the provincial quarter final against Clare.

This morning’s draw has also seen Waterford and Limerick paired in the other quarter final with the winners of that going up against either the Premier or the Banner in the last four.

Defending champions Kerry will face Cork in the other semi-final.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the draw David Power admitted that avoiding the big guns until the final is a huge incentive.