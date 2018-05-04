No change to Tipp’s potential Munster Senior Football semi final fixture

The Munster Council and the CCC convened last night.

One of the items on the agenda was the proposed date change for the Munster senior football semi final.

Tipp will feature in the game against Cork should they come through the quarter final against Waterford.

Manager Liam Kearns previously made it clear that he felt it was unfair for Tipp to have to play the game with a 7 day turnaround, while Waterford would be given 14.

The Munster Council and CCC have decided to leave the fixture as is, and Tipp will play Cork in the Munster semi final on the 26th of May, should they beat Waterford on the 19th.