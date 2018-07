The pick of the local games down for decision tonight is the Mid Tipp senior football semi final.

JK Brackens take on Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy at 7.45 – and we’ll have live updates of that game here on Tipp FM.

Meanwhile, the West Tipp Intermediate football championship game between Cashel King Cormacs and Golden Kilfeackle is OFF.