McGeever highly critical of South championship delay

There’s major criticism of the delay in this years South Tipperary Senior Football Championship.

Clonmel Commercials recorded a one point win over neighbours and County Champions Moyle Rovers yesterday to book a place in the semi-final.

With the replay of the 2017 drawn final between the same two sides still to take place this years championship is set to drag on late into the year as well.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after yesterday’s game Commercials manager Charlie McGeever was far from happy with the situation.