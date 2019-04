Bill Maher made a welcome return to action last weekend as he lined out for Kilsheelan in the County Senior Football Championship.

He has been sidelined since last autumn with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

While Kilsheelan lost out to Loughmore Castleiney it was a major step forward for Maher.

Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath says he will be hoping to make more progress before the opening game of the Munster Championship against Limerick on May 11th.