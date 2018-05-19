Kearns names strong starting 15 for Munster SF quarter final

There’s championship starts for John Meagher and Liam McGrath in Liam Kearn’s starting 15 for their Munster Senior Football quarter final this evening.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is at 7pm.

The Tipperary team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Shane O’Connell – Golden-Kilfeacle

3. John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

5. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) – Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

8. Liam Casey – Cahir

9. Steven O’Brien – Ballina

10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe

12. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey played down his sides chances of winning in the media this week – claiming the Premier would come out on top impressively.

However, Tipp coach Shane Stapleton says Waterford will fancy themselves as victors this evening, but Tipperary should have enough to come out on top.

