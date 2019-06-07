Kearns calling for more hunger ahead of Down clash

Liam Kearns says the buck stops with him for Tipperary’s poor performance in their surprise loss to Limerick.

The Premier crashed out of the Munster Senior Football Championship at the first hurdle.

They now go into the qualifiers and a trip to Newry to take on Down this weekend knowing their season hangs in the balance.

Manager Liam Kearns says Tipp failed in the basics against Limerick such as hard work, intensity and hunger which you have to bring to a championship match.



Throw-in on Sunday at Páirc Esler in Newry is at 2 o’clock.