Injury worries ease for Tipp footballers ahead of Kildare match

Tipp senior footballers have been boosted by the news that Michael Quinlivan and Evan Comerford are due to be fit to face Kildare next weekend.

The two star players have sat out much of this National League campaign due to injury.

Tipperary have managed just one win in Division 2 so far – beating Donegal – and a draw against Fermanagh.

They lost out to bottom side Cork on Saturday evening, however, the Premier have been operating without many injured players.

Tipp manager Liam Kearns had this injury update following the game.