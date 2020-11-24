David Power says each and every player performed against Cork

Tipp Senior Football manager David Power says it would be impossible to single out any one player following their Munster final win over the weekend.

His side bridged an 85 year gap in claiming the provincial title against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time last night Power said the players excelled themselves.

“Absolutely – it’s the first time I’ve worked with the likes of Philip Austin and Brian Fox, Conor Sweeney and Alan Campbell – they have been huge.”

“It would be very, very hard to pick out any one player – I thought they all played really, really well.”

“Our corner backs were superb – Cork didn’t get one single goal chance in the whole game. That’s the kind of thing we really looked at because the previous two Championship matches Cork had got early goals against us.”

Tipperary will now play Mayo in the All Ireland semi-final on Sunday December 6th in Croke Park with a 3.30 throw-in.