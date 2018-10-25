County senior football final features unlikely pairing

Following the battle for the Dan Breen Cup last weekend attention turns to the County Senior Football Championship this Sunday.

It’s an unlikely pairing with Moyle Rovers and Ardfinnan set to lock horns.

It’s been quite a few years since either side lifted the trophy.

Moyle Rovers last won it in 2009 while Ardfinnan are seeking to bridge a 13 year gap.

Secretary of the Tipp Football Board Hugh Coughlan is expecting a fantastic clash.

Throw-in is at 3 o’clock on Sunday in Semple Stadium.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with The Village Grill, Fresh Food Takeaway, Clerihan, Clonmel.

It will be preceeded by the Intermediate football final between Moyne Templetuohy and Golden Kilfeackle at 12.45.