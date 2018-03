JK Brackens will meet Moyle Rovers on St Patricks Day in the A final at 12 o’clock in Golden.

Killenaule earned their place in the B decider with a 2-10 to 1-3 win over Knockavilla Donaskeigh last evening.

They will now face Upperchurch Drombane on the 17th at midday in Templetuohy.