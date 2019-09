There were two County Senior Football quarter finals decided yesterday.

Clonmel Commercials eased past Ballyporeen on a scoreline of 4-13 to 7 points

Moyle Rovers had to work hard for their 1-13 to 3-4 win over Cahir.

Meanwhile in the Seamus O’Riain Cup quarter final in Holycross at the final whistle it was Mullinahone 1-23 and Silvermines 2-19.