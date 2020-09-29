Commercials disappointed at missing out on Munster campaign

Having won the County Senior Football Final last weekend Clonmel Commercials would normally have been looking forward to the Munster Championship.

However that’s not to be this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the provincial competition not going ahead.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Martin Quinlivan from Clonmel Commercials admitted there was disappointment that the club season has now ended.

He said they’d love to have another shot at Nemo Rangers who beat them in last year’s Munster club final.

“Whether you ended up winning the thing out or not I think we’d have absolutely died for another shot at Nemo because I don’t think we gave a true account of ourselves that day. But look it isn’t to be – we knew going into the championship there was a county championship to be won. That was always the priority and that’s now been achieved.”

“The Munster title would be lovely to look forward to but not for this year. We’ll give it up for this year just to be able to play football because for a lot of months in the year we didn’t think we would.”