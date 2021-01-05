Call for former Tipp players to get involved in coaching

There’s an urgent need to get former players involved in underage football in the Premier County.

That’s according to new County Football Board chairman Conor O’Dwyer as Tipp face into 2021 as Munster Senior Football Champions.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Conor said it’s vital to increase the number involved in the backroom at underage level.

“One of the key challenges we have is manpower. It’s getting good people involved with experience of coaching football.”

“There aren’t a huge number of really experienced football coaches here in the county. I think we need to get more people involved – maybe a shout out as well to the past Tipperary footballers of all grades to get involved.”

“Certainly the better quality people we have involved – the more experienced coaches we have involved – the better chance we have of winning the hearts and minds of young kids.”

“We want more kids in the county to play football and hopefully what we’ve seen in recent months and weeks will help with that.”