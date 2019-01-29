Draws for club championships throw up some interesting games

The draws for the County Senior Hurling and Football Championships were made live on Tipp FM last night.
The line-up for the Seamus O’Riain Cup and the Intermediate Hurling & Football were also completed on Extra Time at the Thurles Sarsfields clubhouse.
There are 16 teams vying for the Dan Breen Cup in the Senior Hurling Championship.
Extra Time presenter Ronan Quirke says Group 2 in particular stands out.
Meanwhile the defending Senior Football Champions Moyle Rovers have been grouped with Killenaule, Éire Óg Annacarty and Upperchurch-Drombane.
Ronan Quirke says the seeding system for the football championship is more straightforward than in the hurling.
The draws in full are as follows:
Senior Hurling Championship draw
Group 1: Nenagh EO, Loughmore/C, Upperchurch/D, Burgess
Group 2: Toomevara, Clonoulty/R, Borris-Ileigh, Moycarkey/B
Group 3: Thurles Sarsfields, Kilruane MacD, Eire Og Annacarty, Killenaule
Group 4: Kiladangan, Drom-Inch, Roscrea, Portroe
Seamus O Riain Cup draw 2019
Group 1: Carrick Swans, Templederry Kenyon’s, Lorrha Dorrha, Thurles Sarsfields
Group 2: Silvermines, Holycross Ballycahill, Newport
Group 3: Mullinahone, Ballina, Ballingarry
Group 4: JK Brackens, Clonakenny, St Mary’s, Cashel King Cormac’s
2019 Intermediate Hurling Championship Draw:
Group 1: Ballinahinch, Moyne T, Kilsheelan,
Group 2: Shanon Rvrs, Drom, Galtee, Knockavilla
Group 3: Borrisokane, Gortnahoe, Cappa, Boherlahan
Group 4: Moneygall, Sean T, Lattin, Kiladanagan
Group 5: Golden K, Ballybacon, Moyle Rvrs
Co Senior Football Championship draw
Group 1: Clonmel Comm, Arravale R, Galtee Rovers, Moyne-T
Group 2: Ardfinnan, Ballyporeen, JK Brackens, Kiladangan
Group 3: Loughmore/C, Kilsheelan/K, Cahir, Aherlow Gaels
Group 4: Moyle Rovers, Killenaule, Eire Og Annacarty, Upperchurch
2019 Intermediate Football Championship draw
Group 1: Golden/K, Moyle R, JK Brackens, Loughmore/C
Group 2: Borrisokane, Clonmel Comm, Cashel, Moycarkey/B
Group 3: Grangemockler/B, Rockwell Rovers, Clonmel Og, Fr Sheehys
Group 4: Drom-Inch, Clonoulty/R, Carrick Swans, Fethard