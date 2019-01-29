Draws for club championships throw up some interesting games

The draws for the County Senior Hurling and Football Championships were made live on Tipp FM last night.

The line-up for the Seamus O’Riain Cup and the Intermediate Hurling & Football were also completed on Extra Time at the Thurles Sarsfields clubhouse.

There are 16 teams vying for the Dan Breen Cup in the Senior Hurling Championship.

Extra Time presenter Ronan Quirke says Group 2 in particular stands out.

Meanwhile the defending Senior Football Champions Moyle Rovers have been grouped with Killenaule, Éire Óg Annacarty and Upperchurch-Drombane.

Ronan Quirke says the seeding system for the football championship is more straightforward than in the hurling.

The draws in full are as follows:

Senior Hurling Championship draw

Group 1: Nenagh EO, Loughmore/C, Upperchurch/D, Burgess

Group 2: Toomevara, Clonoulty/R, Borris-Ileigh, Moycarkey/B

Group 3: Thurles Sarsfields, Kilruane MacD, Eire Og Annacarty, Killenaule

Group 4: Kiladangan, Drom-Inch, Roscrea, Portroe

Seamus O Riain Cup draw 2019

Group 1: Carrick Swans, Templederry Kenyon’s, Lorrha Dorrha, Thurles Sarsfields

Group 2: Silvermines, Holycross Ballycahill, Newport

Group 3: Mullinahone, Ballina, Ballingarry

Group 4: JK Brackens, Clonakenny, St Mary’s, Cashel King Cormac’s

2019 Intermediate Hurling Championship Draw:

Group 1: Ballinahinch, Moyne T, Kilsheelan,

Group 2: Shanon Rvrs, Drom, Galtee, Knockavilla

Group 3: Borrisokane, Gortnahoe, Cappa, Boherlahan

Group 4: Moneygall, Sean T, Lattin, Kiladanagan

Group 5: Golden K, Ballybacon, Moyle Rvrs

Co Senior Football Championship draw

Group 1: Clonmel Comm, Arravale R, Galtee Rovers, Moyne-T

Group 2: Ardfinnan, Ballyporeen, JK Brackens, Kiladangan

Group 3: Loughmore/C, Kilsheelan/K, Cahir, Aherlow Gaels

Group 4: Moyle Rovers, Killenaule, Eire Og Annacarty, Upperchurch

2019 Intermediate Football Championship draw

Group 1: Golden/K, Moyle R, JK Brackens, Loughmore/C

Group 2: Borrisokane, Clonmel Comm, Cashel, Moycarkey/B

Group 3: Grangemockler/B, Rockwell Rovers, Clonmel Og, Fr Sheehys

Group 4: Drom-Inch, Clonoulty/R, Carrick Swans, Fethard