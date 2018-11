It follows comments by Clonoulty Rossmore manager John Devane in the wake of their defeat to Na Piarsaigh in the Munster Senior Club Hurling semi-final over the weekend.

The Dan Breen cup winners spent their 120th day of the season together last Sunday.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time on Tipp FM analyst and former player & manager Ken Hogan said the plan to use April for club games didn’t work as planned.