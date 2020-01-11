Tipperary schools capture Munster camogie titles

Three Tipperary secondary schools were crowned Munster camogie champions today in their respective grades.

Ursuline Thurles captured the Senior A Championship beating St Angela’s Waterford 3-10 to 3-08, Presentation Thurles won the Junior C section beating Loreto Fermoy 3-06 to 4-01, while Colaiste Dun Iascaigh are the new Junior D champions after defeating Ballincollig on a 5-11 to 1-10 scoreline.

St Mary’s Nenagh however were defeated in the Senior B final losing out to St Mary’s Middleton on a 2-18 to 1-04 scoreline.