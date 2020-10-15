Tipperary get their Senior Camogie Championship underway this weekend

The Premier County take on Clare in Group 3 which also includes Dublin who provide the opposition the following week.

Camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane says having the club championship run off before the inter-county means the Tipp players will be well prepared.

“Yeah, exactly and I suppose it could be a way to go in the future that club comes first and then go into a shorter inter-county season – but you’re going into with players on-form after a great club campaign.”

“And I think more players are probably available this year than other years – maybe people that couldn’t give commitment at the start of the year with travel and different things – I think they’re all jumping out of their boots to play at the moment.”

Throw-in at the Camogie grounds at the Ragg on Sunday is at 2 o’clock.