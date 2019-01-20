Tipp face All Ireland Champions in National Camogie League opener

The Premier last met Cork in the All Ireland semi final last year, when the Leesiders came out on top.

Tipp have a list of injury concerns to contend with, but also have a number of new faces coming through on to the panel ahead of today’s game.

Tipperary captain Orla O’Dwyer is one of those who’ll miss today’s game through injury, but says she hopes her teammates can come close to, or even beat Cork in their Group Two clash.

Throw-in at the camogie grounds in the Ragg is at 2pm this afternoon.

Elsewhere Kilkenny begin the defence of their National Camogie League Division One title.

The four-in-a-row chasing Cats host Clare at John Lockes-Callan.

Offaly welcome Limerick to Banagher in the other game in Group One.

While there’s a south-east derby between Wexford and Waterford in Enniscorthy in Group Two.